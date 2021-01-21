У ЗДОГАДОВАНЮ

13. януара нас нєсподзивано и занавше зохабел наш оцец

ЕЛЕМИР БУДИНСКИ

(1954–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Знаме шицки, и свидоми зме, же живот преходзи. Знаме, алє то вше болї и таки рани нє лїчи анї час. Памятки на це єдино цо остава, а будзеш ту, вєдно з нами покля и ми можеме паметац у здогадованьох на Тебе, нашого оца. Твой син Мирослав зоз Шарлу и Маю зоз Канади.
Вичная памят!
