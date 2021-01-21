ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. януара 2021. року нєсподзивано и занавше пошол од нас мой супруг

ЕЛЕМИР БУДИНСКИ

(1954–2021)


Нєсподзивано, як то лєм живот може и зна, пошол ши занавше. Без словох и поздраву, цихо. Остал лєм боль и вира же занавше, у здогадованьох и памяткох, будзеш зо мну и з нами шицкима, котри зме це любели и почитовали.
Твоя супруга Фемка
