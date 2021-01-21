ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

13. януара 2021. нєсподзивано и занавше пошол од нас мой брат

ЕЛЕМИР БУДИНСКИ

(1954–2021)


Нєсподзивано, алє живот таки, раз це погласка, а потим вдери зоз шицку силу и моцу. Брату, чежко нам, алє живот муши исц далєй, по нови памятки. Здогадованє на Тебе вше будзе лєм здогадованє на любов и щесце одрастаня у доме родичох. У смутних здогадованьох, Твоя шестра Славка, Никола и Биляна зоз Николину
