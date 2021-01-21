У ЗДОГАДОВАНЮ

13. януара 2021. року занавше нас нєсподзивано зохабел наш оцец

ЕЛЕМИР Гуздеров БУДИНСКИ

(1954–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Свидоми зме же одход нє мож одвоїц од живота. Свидоми, алє то вше и занавше болї. После Тебе оставаю лєм памятки, найкрасши, и подзековносц за шицко цо ши нам нєсебично дзелєл у живоце. Час нїґда нє висцера тото цо було и найкрасше, одрастанє зоз тобу, мацеру, шестру и братом. Твой син Владимир и нєвеста Ванеса
Вичная памят!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest