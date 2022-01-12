У ЗДОГАДОВАНЮ

Дня 13. януара 2022. наполнї ше рок од кеди нас занавше зохабел

ЕЛЕМИР Гуздеров БУДИНСКИ

(1954–2021)


Нєсподзивано, як то лєм живот може и зна, пред роком пошол занавше. Без словох и поздрава. Остали лєм памятки и боль, алє и вира же занавше, у здогадованьох и памяткох, будзеш з нами шицкима, котри зме це мали, любели и почитовали. Твойо: супруга Фемка, дзивка Лидия Горнякова зоз супругом Юлином и дзецми Давидом, Сару и Реу. Занавше у паметаню оставаш и синови Мирославови зоз Шарлу и Маю зоз Канади и синови Владимирови и нєвести Ванеси
