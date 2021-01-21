ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

13. януара 2021. нєсподзивано и занавше пошол од нас мой мили и єдини брат

ЕЛЕМИР Гуздеров БУДИНСКИ

(1954–2021)


Нє наздавал ше нїхто од нас, брату, же нас так нагло зохабиш, у смутку и слизу у очох. Було крашнє мац це за брата, а тераз остало лєм занавше зачувац памятки. У здогадованьох останєш зоз нами покля и ми тирваме. Твой брат Любо зоз супругу Марчу и дзецми, Любомиром зоз супругу Саню, Серґейом и Андрейом и Маю зоз малим Ваньом.
