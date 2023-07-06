НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. юлия 2023. року наполня ше 6 жалосни роки як нє з нами наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и швекор

ЕЛЕМИР ДЖУДЖАР

(1950–2017)
з Руского Керестура


У красних памяткох вше зоз тобу твойо наймилши
