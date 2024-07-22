НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. юлия 2024. року наполнєли ше седем жалосни роки як вецей нє зоз нами наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и швекор

ЕЛЕМИР ДЖУДЖАР

(1950–2017)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на це чуваю и нїґда це нє забуду твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!