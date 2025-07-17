СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. юлия наполнєли ше 8 роки як вецей нє зоз нами наш мили син и брат

ЕЛЕМИР ДЖУДЖАР

(1950–2017)
з Руского Керестура


Навики у смутку мац Гелена, шестра Марча зоз фамелию и брат Янко зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!