СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

ЕЛЕМИР КОЛОШНЯЇ

(1948–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Прешол цали рок без твоїх цеплих словох, ошмиху, порадох, сцерпезлївого чеканя. Хиби ми кед ши нас дочековал и випровадзал зоз слизами. Хиби ми твоя любов, доброта, чувство же ше ми хтошка зрадує... Смуток и жалосц за тобу нє преставаю. Жиєш у наших думкох и шерцох навше. Дзивка Сенка зоз супругом Владком и унуки Сани и Мелиса
Спочивай у мире Божим!