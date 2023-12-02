СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 2. децембра наполнї ше смутни рок як вецей нє зо мну мой мили супруг

ЕЛЕМИР КОЛОШНЯЇ

(1948–2022)
з Руского Керестура


З любову, почитованьом и найкрасшима памятками чува це у шерцу твоя супруга Гелена
Спочивай у мире Божим!