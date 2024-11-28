СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня, 2. децембра 2024. року наполня ше два роки як ше до вичносци преселєл наш мили супруг, оцец, швекор и дїдо

ЕЛЕМИР КОЛОШНЯЇ

(1948–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Хибиш нам и тераз як и перши дзень, кед ши занавше пошол з наших животох. Навше це у своїх шерцох буду чувац твойо наймилши – супруга Гелена, син Мижо зоз фамелию, дзивка Сенка зоз супругом Владимиром и унуки Сани и Мелиса
Спочивай у мире Божим!