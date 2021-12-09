СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. децембра наполнєли ше шейсц смутни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЕМИЛ ГУДАК

(1936–2015)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятку на ньго навики буду чувац супруга Злата, син Златко, нєвеста Оленка, дзивка Емилия, жец Слободан и унуки Борис и Мартина, Дарян зоз супругу Дарю и Ана
Най спочива у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 3 раз, нєшка 3)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest