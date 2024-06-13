ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Своєй милей тети

ЕУФЕМИЯ БЕСЕРМЕНЇ
народзена Папуґа

(1933–2024)


Мила наша тето, дзекуєме ци за шицки красни хвильки, совити и любов котру ши нам телї роки давала. Нїґда нє забудземе твою доброту и днї препровадзени вєдно з тобу. Навше це будземе паметац.
Твойо Таня и Зденко Папуґово Спочивай у мире Божим!