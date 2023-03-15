СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. марца ше наполнєли 40 днї як нас ожалосцела и занавше зохабела наша мила шестра и тета Фемка

ЕУФЕМИЯ ГАЙДУК

(1950–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Ожалосцени: шестра Мария зоз супругом Юлином, сином Юлияном, нєвесту Юлияну, унуками Дарком и Ивану, дзивку Ганчу и жецом Владимиром
Спочивай у мире Божим!