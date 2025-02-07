ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 31. януара 2025. року упокоєла ше наша мила

ЕУФЕМИЯ ЕДЕЛИНСКИ
народзена Малацко

(1929–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на вашу доброту и любов ґу нам шицким у своїх шерцох буду чувац унук Мирко зоз супругу Весну, праунукове Дарко и Марко и нєвеста Геленка
Вичная памят!