ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 31. януара 2025. року упокоєла ше наша мила

ЕУФЕМИЯ ЕДЕЛИНСКИ
народзена Малацко

(1929–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на вашу доброту и любов ґу нам шицким буду чувац у своїх шерцох унук Владимир зоз супругу Марию и праунуки Иван, Надя и Андрей
Вичная памят!