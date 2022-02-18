СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 14. фебруара 2022. року наполнєли ше 10 роки як ше упокоєла наша мила мац и баба

ЕУФЕМИЯ КЕРЕШИ
народзена Малацко

(1946–2021)
з Руского Керестура


У своїм шерцу и у красних памяткох навики ю чува дзивка Славица, Андрей и Зиґи, зоз Нємецкей
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest