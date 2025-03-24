СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 22. марца наполнї ше рок як нє з нами

ЕУФЕМИЯ КОЛОШНЯЇ

(1934–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Паметац ю буду син Дюра зоз супругу Фему и унука Сандра з фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!