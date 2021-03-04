ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Моєй милей мами хтора нас зохабела 24. фебруара 2021. року

ЕУФЕМИЯ ПЛАНЧАК
народзена Орос

(1935–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Вично ми будзе хибиц твой мили глас и миле лїчко, ошмих, попатрунок, твоя велька любов, доброта, сцерпезлївосц и потримовка. З вельким больом, любову и почитованьом, твоя дзивка Ясминка
Спочивай у мире Божим!
