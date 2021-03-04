ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 24. фебруара 2021. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила мац, швекра и баба

ЕУФЕМИЯ ПЛАНЧАК

(1935–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Твою любов, пожертвовносц и доброту нїґда нє забудземе. Вично будзеш у наших шерцох и молитвох. Ожалосцена дзивка Славка зоз супругом Иваном, и унуки Ванеса и Адриана Тимково зоз Канади
Спочивай у мире Божим!
