ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 24. фебруара 2021. року зохабела нас занавше наша андя

ЕУФЕМИЯ ПЛАНЧАК

(1935–2021)


Памятку на ню навики буду чувац - шовґор Яким, Юлин и Михал зоз фамелиями Ройково, як и фамелиї Ковачова и Тошичова
Най спочива у мире Божим!
