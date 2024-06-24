НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 22. юния наполня ше 8 смутни роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила и добра мац, швекра, баба и прабаба

ЕУФЕМИЯ РАЦ
народзена Надь

(1923–2016)
з Руского Керестура, а жила у Сримскей Каменїци


Памятку на єй доброту и пожертвовносц буду чувац дзивка Наталия, жец Янко, нєвеста Ганча, унука Татяна и унукове Владимир, Владислав и Мирослав зоз фамелиями, як и праунучата Исидора, Милица, Лука, Александар, Мартин, Влатко и Ана-Мария
Спочивай у мире Божим!