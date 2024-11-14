СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 15. новембра 2024. наполнєл ше рок як нє з нами наша мац

ЕУФЕМИЯ ФЕЙСА
народзена Сабо

(1946–2023)
з Коцура


Занавше будзеш у наших шерцох и думкох. З любову и почитованьом твойо Силва и Владо
Спочивай у мире Божим!