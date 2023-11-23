ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 15. новембра 2023. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила мац

ЕУФЕМИЯ ФЕЙСА
народзена Сабо

(1946–2023)
з Коцура


Красни памятки на ню буду чувац синове Силва и Владо
Спочивай у мире Божим!