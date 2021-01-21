СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. януара 2021. року наполня ше 10 роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

ЕУФЕМИЯ – ФЕМА ПАПУҐА

(1927–2011)
з Дюрдьова


Памятку на єй любов и доброту занавше буду чувац – дзивка Геленка Надьова з Руского Керестура, унука Наташа Фейдийова зоз супругом Ярославом, унука Весна Медєшова зоз супругом Деяном, и праунучата – Иван, Даниел и Катарина
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
