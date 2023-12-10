СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєли ше 40 смутни днї як нас зохабела наша мила мац, баба, прабаба и шестра

ЕУФЕМИЯ ЦАП
народзена Ходак

(17. X 1947 – 17. X 2023)


З любову и почитованьом, занавше це будземе чувац у наших шерцох и памяткох. Навики ожалосцени син Владимир зоз фамелию, дзивка Мария зоз фамелию, шестри Цецилия, Мария и Єлена зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!