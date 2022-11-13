СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. новембра 2022. року наполнєл ше рок як нас занавше зохабела и преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила супруга и мац

ЕУФЕМИЯ ЧАПКО
народзена Сендерак

(1952–2021)


Час преходзи, а ти и далєй у наших шерцох и думкох. Красни памятки на це чуваю супруг Дюра и дзивка Ясмина
Спочивай у мире Божим!
