ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашей Фемки хтора нас охабела 8. новембра и преселєла ше до вичносци

ЕУФЕМИЯ ЧАПКО

(1952‒2021)


Красни памятки на ню буду чувац Елемир и Сенка Чапково
Най спочива у мире Божим!
