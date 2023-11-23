ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашей тети

ЕУФЕМИЇ ФЕЙСА
народзеней Сабо

(1946–2023)
з Коцура


Занавше будзеш у наших шерцох и думкох. З любову и почитованьом твойо Леона, Мая и Милан
Най спочива у мире Божим!