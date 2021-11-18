ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 8 новембра 2021. року престало дуркац шерцо

ЕУФЕМИЇ ЧАПКО
народзеней Сендерак

(1952–2021)


У шерцох будземе ношиц красни часи котри зме вєдно препровадзели. Кумово Грубеньово Кимо и Геленка и кумчата Галя и Гана з фамелиями
