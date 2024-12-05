СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. децембра 2024. року наполнєли ше штири роки як нас зохабела супруга, мац и баба

ЕУҐЕНИЯ ОРОС
дзивоцке Орос

(1949–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки чуваю супруг Юлин, дзивки Весна и Ясна и єй мили унуки.
Спочивай у мире Божим!