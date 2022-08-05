СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 30. юлия 2022. року наполнєли ше 11 роки як нє з нами наш мили оцец, син и брат

ЖЕЛЬКО НАДЬ

(1982–2011)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго чуваю його наймилши
(Опатрене 3 раз, нєшка 3)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest