НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 22. юлия наполнєл ше смутни рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили братняк и шовґор

ЗВОНИМИР КАМЕНЇЦКИ

(1961–2023)
з Петроварадину


Твою нєсебичну любов и доброту у своїх шерцох вично буду чувац ожалосцени: нина Мелана, братняк Янко Цапово зоз фамелию зоз Дюрдьова
Спочивай у мире Божим!