СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

ЗВОНИМИР КАМЕНЇЦКИ

(1961–2023)
з Петроварадину


Прешол длуги и смутни рок без тебе, наймилши наш. Твой одход зохабел смутни шлїд на шицких нас, а зоз словами нє мож повесц же як нам барз хибиш. Єст це у каждим нашим дню, з нами ши на каждим нашим крочаю. Вично будзеш жиц у нас, вше будзеш любени и нїґда нє забути. З любову и подзекованьом! Твойо наймилши