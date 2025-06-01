СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 22. мая наполнєли ше два смутни роки як ме зохабел мой мили син

ЗВОНИМИР ОРОС

(1978–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, а я нє забувам на тебе, на твою любов и доброту. Твоя мац Мария
Спочивай у мире Божим и най це ангели чуваю!