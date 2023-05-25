ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 22. мая 2023. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили син

ЗВОНИМИР ОРОС

(1978–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Навики го буду чувац у своїх шерцох мац Мария и оцец Дюра
Спочивай у мире Божим!