ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 22. мая 2023. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили тато

ЗВОНИМИР ОРОС

(1978–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ньго буду чувац дзеци Филип, Рената и Николина
Спочивай у мире Божим!