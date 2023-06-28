СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 30. юния 2023. року наполнюю ше 40 днї як нас занавше зохабел наш мили син

ЗВОНИМИР ОРОС

(1978–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго зоз любову и почитованьом будземе ношиц у своїх шерцох. Мац Мария и оцец Дюра
Спочивай у мире Божим! Най це ангели чуваю!