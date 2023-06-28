СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 30. юния 2023. року наполнюю ше 40 днї як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец

ЗВОНИМИР ОРОС

(1978–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, а ти и далєй оставаш у наших памяткох и шерцох. Твойо дзеци Филип, Рената и Николина
Спочивай у мире Божим!