СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 22. новембра 2023. року наполня ше 6 смутни мешаци як нас занавше зохабел наш мили син и оцец

ЗВОНИМИР ОРОС

(1978–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, а ти и далєй у наших шерцох и думкох. Красни памяки на це чуваю мац Мария и твойо голубки Филип, Рената и Николина
Спочивай у мире Божим и най це ангели чуваю!