СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 22. мая 2024. року наполнєл ше жалосни рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили син и оцец

ЗВОНИМИР ОРОС

(1978–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Днї преходза єден за другим, а ти нам вше баржей и баржей хибиш. Красни памятки на це чуваю мац Мария и твойо мили дзеци Филип, Рената и Николина
Спочивай у мире Божим и най це ангели чуваю!