СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 22. мая наполня ше два смутни роки як нє з нами наш мили оцец

ЗВОНИМИР ОРОС

(1978–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Вельо любови пошло зоз тобу, у думкох ши вше зоз нами. Здогадованє на це нїґда нє престанє. З любову, твойо мили дзеци – син Филип, дзивка Рената и дзивочка Николина
Спочивай у мире Божим!