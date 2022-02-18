СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

ЗВОНИМИР ПАВЛОВИЧ

(1955–2022)


Прешли 40 жалосни и боляци днї як ши нас занавше зохабел. Шерцо полне жалосци и болю. Чежко ше звикнуц на тото же ше вецей нїґда нє увидзиме и облапиме и же вецей нє учуєм твой глас. У моїм шерцу и моєй души огромна пражнїна. Боля здогадованя, боля сни до хторих ми приходзиш и шицко гевто цо сом ци нє сцигла виприповедац, алє я ци заш лєм бешедуєм, можебуц ме и чуєш. Знам же ме вше будзеш чувац зоз места на хторим ши тераз. Дзекуєм ци за шицку любов и увагу, за шицко цо ши зробел за мнє и же ши вше бул ту за мнє. Занавше це будзем чувац у своїм шерцу, тату мой!
Твоя дзивка Соня
