ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 14. януара 2022. року занавше нас зохабел наш любени супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЗВОНИМИР ПАВЛОВИЧ

(1955–2022)


Бул ши єдинствени и як такого це занавше будземе паметац. Дзекуєме ци за велькодушносц, любов и увагу хтору ши нам давал, за шицки нєзабутни хвильки и слова з хторима ши нас водзел през живот. Занавше останєш у наших шерцох. Твоя супруга Вукица, син Неманя, дзивка Соня и унуки Ана и Уна
Спочивай у мире!
