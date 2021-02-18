СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 19. фебруара 2021. року наполнєли ше 20 роки як нас зохабел наш мили супруг и тато

ЗВОНИМИР ХОМА

(1964–2001)
з Руского Керестура


Твою любов и доброту навики чуваме у наших шерцох. Останєш занавше у наших памяткох. Най це ангели чуваю!
Твоя супруга Дария и дзивочка Ґабка
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest