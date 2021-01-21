ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашому товаришови

ЗВОНКОВИ ЯКИМОВОМУ

(1984–2020)
з Коцура


Будземе це паметац як доброго, скромного и любезного чловека. З вельким почитованьом, твоя школска ґенерация 1999. зоз учительку и класну.
Спочивай у мире!
