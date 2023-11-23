ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 19. новембра 2023. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили оцец и швекор

ЗВОНКО КОВАЧ

(1959–2023)
зоз Кули


Красни памятки на це навики буду чувац твойо наймилши, дзивка Корнелия зоз супругом Миланом
Спочивай у мире Божим!