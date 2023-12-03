ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 19. новембра 2023. року занавше нас зохабел и преселєл ше до вичносци наш кум

ЗВОНКО КОВАЧ

(1959–2023)
зоз Кули


Занавше будзеш у памяткох своїх кумових Канюхових и їх дзецох Весни зоз фамелию и Сашови
Спочивай у мире Божим!