СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 23. децембра 2023. року наполня ше 40 днї як нас занавше напущел мой мили брат

ЗВОНКО КОВАЧ

(1959-2023)
зоз Кули


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на це буду чувац брат Єроним зоз супругу Штефицу, дзецми и унуками
Спочивай у мире Божим!